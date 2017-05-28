W H Design by Dash regains title in Born Runner Classic

The class of the older Indiana sired Quarter Horses at Indiana Grand Racing & Casino were on track for the eighth running of the $84,200 Born Runner Classic Saturday, May 27. After finishing in the runner up spot last season, W H Design by Dash regained his title in the event, posting a three-quarters of a length win with jockey Oscar Macias aboard.

Starting from post six in the 10-horse lineup for the 400-yard dash, W H Design by Dash got away from the gate clean and was in mid pack for the first half of the race before emerging in the center of the track with a big late kick to stroll by his opponents on his way to the win in only his second start of 2017. Owned by Julia Rae Martin, the six-year-old son of Brimmstone stopped the timer in :19.913 seconds. Heza Beach Bum and Rolando Pina finished second over The Cartel Concept and Giovani Vazquez-Gomez for third.

With now wins and several seconds and thirds on his card last season in seven starts, W H Design by Dash was discounted by the betting public, paying $10.40, $5.60 and $4.40 across the board. His win in the Born Runner Classic boosted his career earnings to more than $300,000 for his career.

“The difference in this horse (W H Design by Dash) from last year to this year is I think we have the horse in better condition,” said Trainer Paul Martin. “My wife, Julia, thought he was a little heavy last year so we put a little more training in him this year. He will eat anything you put in front of him and still does, but he has more work in him this year.”

The win in the Born Runner Classic is the third stakes win for W H Design by Dash, who has run all 33 of his lifetime starts at Indiana Grand. It is safe to say he has earned a forever home at the Martin residence.

“We were actually going to retire him (WH Design by Dash) at the end of last year,” said Martin. “Julia and I rode him around this winter just for pleasure and he was feeling good and looking good. We took him in and had him x-rayed and he came back clean. The vet told us we would be crazy not to put him back in training. The game plan was to run him a couple times this year and see how he did. We will see how he comes out of this race before deciding but if we run him again, we will probably be looking at the (Bob) Woodard (Stakes).”

The $75,000 Bob Woodard Stakes is slated for Saturday, Aug. 25.

For Macias, the win in the Born Runner Classic aboard W H Design by Dash will always hold special meaning. After winning his first ever race earlier this month, this race marks his first career stakes win. The race also marks a new stakes record for the Born Runner Classic, eclipsing last year’s best time of :19.969 seconds set by Beach Cartel and Rodney Prescott to put Macias and W H Design By Dash in the record books with their win in :19.913 seconds.