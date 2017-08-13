WH Kenny G sings to top of trials in Woodard Memorial Classic

Former Indiana Quarter Horse champ WH Kenny G used his long stride to rally home first in his trial and also record the fastest time of two trials for the Bob Woodard Memorial Classic, set for Friday, Aug. 25. Ridden by Harold Collins, the four-year-old son of Gold Medal Jess stopped the timer in :19.859 seconds for the 400-yard dash.

Starting from post five in the reduced field of six starters, WH Kenny G had a clean start and was close throughout. In the final steps, the gelding’s strides were visibly longer as he overtook his competition to win by an easy one and one-half lengths at the wire. Beach Bum Eddie and Cesar Esqueda did not give up without a fight, finishing second by a neck over WH Design By Dash and Oscar Macias.

Owned by Robert Ray and Ron Brown, WH Kenny G earned his ninth career win and boosted his career earnings to more than $205,000 with the win. He is trained by Brown, who recorded his second win of the night with Collins during the third all-Quarter Horse racing night of 2017 at Indiana Grand.

In the second trial, Stinkin Rich was all business for Rolando Pina, dominating his trial in a time of :19.961 seconds, the third fastest heading into the final. The grey son of One Famous Eagle stepped out of the gate with no issues, using the first few strides to find his quick gear halfway through the race. In the end, Stinkin Rich, a former Indiana Quarter Horse of the Year and track record holder, was a winner by one-half length over Beach Birdie and Juan Pulido, who stuck close to the leader the entire way. Pistolpacking Pepsi and Harold Collins rallied up for third.

Owned by Carolyn Bruce of Lawrenceburg, Ind., Stinkin Rich now has eight career wins in 15 career starts. The majority of his $335,000-plus earnings have been recorded on the Indiana circuit. He is trained by Matt Frazier.

The top 10 advancing to the $75,000 final for the Woodard Memorial Classic, with jockey and times, includes: WH Kenny G (Harold Collins, :19.859); Beach Bum Eddie (Cesar Esqueda, :19.947); Stinkin Rich (Rolando Pina, :19.961); WH Design By Dash (Oscar Macias, :19.996); Beach Cartel (Berkley Packer, :20.024); Beach Birde (Juan Pulido, :20.041); Pistolpacking Pepsi (Harold Collins, :20.119); Fantastic Six Pack (Cesar Esqueda, :20.142); Absolut Teller (James Flores, :20.163); Beach Meter (Giovani Vazquez-Gomez, :20.207). Trainers Randy Smith, Ron Brown and Anthony Cunningham will each saddle two for the final.