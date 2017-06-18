Apollitical Regard surprises in Jaguar Rocket Futurity Final

It took the whole race to get the job done but Apollitical Regard and Juan Galvan timed the finish just right, winning the 15th running of the $123,900 Jaguar Rocket Futurity Final Saturday, June 17 at Indiana Grand. The duo covered the 300 yard dash in a time of :15.655 seconds by the margin of a neck.

Starting from the outside post 10, Apollitical Regard was not the first horse to get noticed out of the starting gate. The two-year-old daughter of Apollitical Jess had to get her feet underneath her in the first few strides before finding her groove. Galvan kept the sorrel filly at task and encouraged her for speed and she delivered. Apollitical Regard came flying on the end of the race, just in time to nab Be Afraid and Cesar Gomez, the race favorites, right at the wire. Jetta Rising and Cesar Esqueda finished third.

“I was so lucky to have such a good handler (in the gate) tonight,” said Galvan, who has been riding for 18 years. “She can get tough in the gate but she broke perfect tonight.”

Owned by Duke Racing LLC, Apollitical Regard was overlooked in her trial at odds of 18-1 and was overlooked in the final, paying $$18.40, $5.40 and $4.60 across the board even after turning in the second fastest time of the trials behind Be Afraid. It was only the third career start for the Matt Frazier-trained freshman, who boosted her career earnings total to more than $75,000 with the victory.

“I thought we had a live horse coming into the final,” said Frazier on Apollitical Regard. “She stumbled coming out of the gate and I thought we were in a world of trouble, but she was trying to break and she recovered. At that point, I was hoping for third. She’s really starting to impress me. We laid a good work into her before the trial and you could see in the last 100 yards of her trial that a light bulb seemed to go off. She’s a bit of a handful at times but she seems to be figuring it all out now.”

Frazier, who has had a long standing partnership with Jockey Shanley Jackson, commended Galvan on the work he has put in for the stable at Indiana Grand. He was just as excited for Galvan to win the biggest race of his career as he was for the winning connections of Apollitical Regard.

“Juan (Galvan) has worked really hard for us this year, and I’m really happy for him to get this win,” continued Frazier. “Shanley has always been a big part of our team and we miss him being out with his injury, but Juan has really picked up the torch.”

The win in the Jaguar Rocket Futurity Final was by far the biggest win of Galvan’s career. The Mexican-born jockey rode a few horses at Indiana Grand in 2013 before returning last year to secure a top 10 spot in the standings. He has multiple stakes wins over the course of his career but never any that carried a purse over $75,000.