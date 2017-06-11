Evader dominates in ITOBA Stallion Season Herb Hoover Memorial

Evader and Marcelino Pedroza were tagged as the heavy favorites of the field in the fourth running of the $75,000 ITOBA Stallion Season Herb Hoover Memorial Saturday, June 10. The duo proved why they had received that status with a three and one-quarter length win.

Starting from post two in the 10-horse lineup for the one-mile event, Evader had the opportunity to set the pace and he jumped out for the lead. Pedroza kept the sophomore son of Star Cat under wraps through most of the race as Sung and Leandro Goncalves sat just to their outside flank until the final turn. Octavian Rush and Cheyanna Patrick moved up the inside to save ground while Lizzy’s Lure and Alonso Quinonez moved three-wide to get into contention. However, Evader had plenty left and shook free from those two by the top of the lane.

In the stretch, Evader began to pull away from his opponents en route to his second win in four outings for 2017. Octavian Rush settled for second while Interference and Constantino Roman rallied up late to snatch third by the margin of a nose over Lizzy’s Lure. The time of the event was 1:38.60.

“We had two plans,” explained Pedroza. “Either go to the lead or sit right off of it. He (Evader) broke sharp and so we went with the first plan and went gate to wire.”

Trained by Mike Lauer, Evader paid $5.20, $2.60, $2.60 across the board. He is owned by Mike’s wife, Penny. Evader nearly doubled his career earnings with the win in the ITOBA Stallion Season Stakes to almost the $100,000 earnings mark.

The race was named in honor of longtime Indiana horseman Herb Hoover, who had several family members in the winner’s circle for the trophy presentation. ITOBA members provided details on the 2018-2019 Stallion Season Auction throughout the night. The entire weekend was dedicated to the organization, which will hold their annual two-year-olds in training sale Sunday, June 11 on the backstretch at Indiana Grand at 2 p.m. The horses in the sale were showcased on the track earlier in the day for prospective buyers to see the young horses breeze prior to sale time.